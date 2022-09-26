Credit schemes for scheduled castes: FM to hold review meeting on Sep 27 with banks

According to the finance ministry, credit given to persons belonging to the Scheduled Caste community by the banks as well as under various loan schemes such as Stand up India, Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana, National Rural Livelihood Mission (NRLM), National Urban Livelihoods Mission (NULM), Credit Guarantee Fund Trust for Micro and Small Enterprises (CGTMSE), Education Loan, Credit Enhancement Guarantee Scheme for Scheduled Castes (CEGSSC), Venture Capital Fund for SCs etc will be reviewed in the meeting.