Credit, special opportunity deals appear more conducive now: Ruchir Sinha

Retail NBFC portfolio naturally looks promising in certain niche segments. For instance, I think the entire consumer loan segment for white goods where the borrowing may happen at 20 - 30% IRR, which is a great segment catered to by emerging fintech companies. Middle income groups that take such loans have the requisite income streams and are unlikely to default on such small amounts. Foreign investors however aren’t yet allowed direct participation, but since 2017 FPIs (foreign portfolio investors) can subscribe to PTCs (pass through certificates) representing securitised interest in such loan portfolio. We also see interest in high yield corporate loan books, but asset quality in most cases hasn’t been up to the mark. The FPI 50% diversification rule tends to be a big challenge. Regulations are unclear, but since PTCs anyways represent a diversified pool of assets, there is merit in arguing that the 50% rule should not apply.