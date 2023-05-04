‘Wait till Credit Suisse plea is decided’1 min read . Updated: 04 May 2023, 11:28 PM IST
Credit Suisse had filed claims of over ₹650 crore with the administrator overseeing its corporate insolvency resolution process in December 2021
MUMBAI : Credit Suisse Group AG, a key financial creditor to Reliance Capital Ltd (RCap), warned that resolving the debt-ridden firm’s financial troubles may become costlier if a resolution plan is finalized even before the lender’s appeal against the rejection of a ₹650-crore claim is decided.
