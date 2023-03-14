Credit where it’s due: how to empower women

The share of individuals—men and women—in total credit reached a high of 44.4% in September 2022 from 44.1% in June. Credit growth for women outpaced that for men and accounted for 22.6% of borrowings by individuals, according to the Reserve Bank of India. As per TransUnion (Cibil), loan penetration among women rose to 14% in 2022 from 7% in 2017. The report showed that despite the pandemic, the number of women borrowers grew strong. Data shows that women borrowers increased at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15% over the last five years as against 11% for men.