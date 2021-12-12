Creditors’ panel must be above board in insolvency resolution: IBBI

NEW DELHI : The committee of creditors which decides on the fate of companies ending up in bankruptcy tribunals should be fair and transparent in its decisions, Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India (IBBI) has said.

The bankruptcy rule-maker said the manner of rescuing a company is as important as the rescue itself. The manner of rescue must ensure optimum utilisation of limited resources of the economy, promote the availability of credit and entrepreneurship, it said.

“The conduct of the committee of creditors (CoC) and its members must be above board, to justify their exalted position in the (c," IBBI said in a communication posted on its website. The regulator is holding a workshop on the role of the committee of creditors as an institution of public faith, on Monday as part of its advocacy efforts to further strengthen the institution.

IBBI’s emphasis on transparent and fair decision making by the committee of creditors comes after a Parliamentary standing committee in August flagged the steep haircuts taken by the lenders in some of the cases and called for a code of conduct for these panels.

“The responsibility comes with accountability. Since the decisions of the CoC impact the life of the firm and consequently its stakeholders, it needs to be fair and transparent in its decisions," IBBI said.

The regulator explained that it is normal for a firm to have stress in a market economy. Such stress, however, needs to be addressed expeditiously in an orderly manner. The Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code recognises that a limited liability firm is a contract between equity and debt, the regulator said.

“As long as the debt is serviced, the equity, represented by a Board of Directors, has complete control of the firm. When the firm fails to service its debt, control of the firm shifts to the creditors, represented by a Committee of Creditors (CoC), for resolving stress," it said.

The CoC has powers commensurate with its responsibilities and can decide a haircut of any magnitude to any or all stakeholders required for rescuing the firm and to seek and choose the best resolution plan from the market, unlike other avenues that allow creditors to find a resolution only from existing promoters, the regulator said.

