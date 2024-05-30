Creditors recovered ₹3.36 trillion under IBC: Nirmala Sitharaman
The BIFR regime achieved debt resolution of fewer than 3,500 cases in the nearly 30 years since its inception in 1987 whereas IBC has rescued 3,171 distressed companies between 2016 and March 2024 and helped shut down unviable businesses, the Union finance minister said in a social media post.
New Delhi: Creditors have recovered ₹3.36 trillion owed by defaulting corporations under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code since 2016 when the bankruptcy reform was introduced, finance and corporate affairs minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Thursday.