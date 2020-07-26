Crematorium fees waived for Covid19 victims in Bengaluru

"Obstructing it is not right, it is not Indian tradition," he said. Pointing out that it takes almost a day's time for a COVID victim's body to be handed over for burial or cremation, he said "scientifically, according to experts and doctors, the virus will not remain alive for more than three hours. ...Also, bodies are either burnt or buried eight feet below. So there will not be any problem for those living in nearby areas and it will not spread infection. Cooperate with humanity," he said.