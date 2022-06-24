Creta rivals are here: Maruti and Toyota to come out with new midsize SUVs soon

Creta rivals are here: Maruti and Toyota to come out with new midsize SUVs soon2 min read . 01:43 PM IST
- Competition in the midsize is going to increase now with Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder and Maruti Suzuki’s Vitara entering the segment
Maruti Suzuki is soon coming out with new hot wheels to rival Hyundai's Creta and will be based on the upcoming Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, that's expected to be globally launched on July 1, 2022. This new SUV from Maruti will be introduced soon after Brezza's upcoming launch, according to reports from Autocar India.
It is being reported that Suzuki’s Global-C platform that currently underpins models like the S-Cross, Ciaz and the current-gen Vitara Brezza would be the base platform for both Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder and Maruti Suzuki’s Vitara, midsize SUV. Both the offerings will be offered with Suzuki’s Dual-Jet K15C series engine that does duty in the facelifted XL6 and Ertiga MPVs.
Expected to be sold via Nexa outlets the new SUV will be sold globally and most likely to be exported to multiple markets, including Africa and Europe. This SUV is expected to replace Vitara overseas, which has been on sale since 2015 and slated to be named Maruti Vitara upon debut, reports state.
In a bid to take on the competitive SUV segment comprising models like the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Volkswagen Taigun and the Skoda Kushaq, it would be enriched with both strong hybrid and mild hybrid options which will be sourced from Toyota. Automatic gearbox choices will include a six-speed torque convertor for the mild-hybrid variants, while full-hybrid line-up is expected to get a CVT gearbox.
Both SUVs are expected to launch around festive season and will go on sale from August. Toyota’s version, which will be called the Urban Cruiser Hyryder, is expected to see a price announcement ahead of its Maruti counterpart.
Currently, with eight models on sale, the compact SUV segment is one of the hottest contested spaces in the Indian auto market. The Hyundai Creta continues to lead the pack despite a drop in month-on-month (MoM) demand while the MG Astor had the biggest monthly gains for the month.
Hyundai has sold just under 11,000 units of the Creta in May, a 13 per cent drop in its monthly sales and Kia sold almost 6,000 units in May 2022 and averaged sales of around 7,800 units in the past six months. Mahindra Scorpio sees a 60 percent increase in the monthly sales, which translates to around 1,600 units more
