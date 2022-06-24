Creta rivals are here: Maruti and Toyota to come out with new midsize SUVs soon

It is being reported that Suzuki’s Global-C platform that currently underpins models like the S-Cross, Ciaz and the current-gen Vitara Brezza would be the base platform for both Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder and Maruti Suzuki’s Vitara, midsize SUV. Both the offerings will be offered with Suzuki’s Dual-Jet K15C series engine that does duty in the facelifted XL6 and Ertiga MPVs.