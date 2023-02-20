Two cricket players from the Rajkot and Surat district of Gujarat have reportedly died after playing cricket. The two are separate incidents, but in Rajkot, this is the fourth such death that occurred directly after playing cricket.

In Surat, 27-year-old Prashant Bharolia complained of chest pain after playing cricket. His kin took him to the hospital, after which he was declared dead. The exact reason for his death is still unknown, and the doctors have sent his samples for testing. Bharolia was a civil engineering student in Canada and was back home on a leave.

Similarly, in Rajkot Jignesh Chauhan fell unconscious while playing cricket at Madhav Rao Scindia stadium. He was rushed to the nearby civil hospital, but the doctors on duty declared him dead.

The two deaths can be merely co-incidents, but in Rajkot, it is the fourth such death connected to cricket. Two people died while playing cricket several days earlier, then on Friday also one youth is reported to have died after playing cricket, and then on Sunday Jignesh died. All these deaths occurred in a span of 20 days.

It is usually believed that athletes or sportspersons are very fit, and hence they can't have heart disease. But, according to experts there, intense training can sometimes turn counter-productive. Overtraining or sudden increases in physical activity can cause physical stress on the body, which can increase the risk of a heart attack.

In order to get an energy boost before a match or activity, some players even use steroids which enhance the risk of heart disease, including heart attacks.

It's important to note that heart attacks in athletes are relatively rare. However, when they do occur, they can be particularly shocking because we often assume that athletes are in excellent physical health. “It's important for athletes to be aware of their risk factors and to take steps to reduce their risk of heart diseases, such as maintaining a healthy diet, getting regular exercise, and avoiding smoking and other unhealthy habits," the health experts have added.