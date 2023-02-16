On February 15, India overtook Pat Cummins' Australia to take the top spot in the ICC Test rankings, making them the top-ranked team across all three formats of the game. India, who had already established themselves as the best T20 team, surpassed New Zealand 3-0 in January to take the top spot in ODIs.

But. the achievement was temporary as, soon after, India returned to second place in the Test rankings, trailing only Australia. In the Test rankings, India (115) are 11 rating points behind Australia (126).

Following his eight-wicket performance against Australia in Nagpur, Indian off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin moved up to the second position in the Men's Test Bowlers Rankings.

Ashwinr made sure India completed a surprising victory before tea on the third day by taking 5/37 in the second innings to go with 3/42 earlier in the game. The 36-year-old seasoned off-spinner is in contention to reclaim the top spot for the first time since 2017 as he is trailing Cummins by 21 rating points.

Also Read: Ball tampering? Ravindra Jadeja under scrutiny for rubbing mystery substance

In the first match of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series, left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja won the player of the match award. It helped Jadeja, who had been out for about five months with a knee injury, move up to the 16th spot.

Jadeja caused the most damage on the first day with 5/47, including the coveted wickets of Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne, while Ashwin improved in what ended up being the final session of the Test, Then, in the second Australian innings, Jadeja grabbed 2/34. Australia were dismissed for just 91 runs.

The spin duo haunted Australia in the first Test by sharing 15 wickets between them as India won by an innings 132 runs inside three days. Jasprit Bumrah, who has been sidelined since September due to a stress fracture in his lower back, is ranked fifth in Test cricket.

Also Read: India saving this cricketer for world cup, won’t risk him in Border-Gavaskar Trophy

Rohit Sharma has been rewarded in the Test batting rankings after his match-defining century in Nagpur. He rose two positions to eighth place. After Australia's first innings ended with a total of 177 runs, Rohit stepped to the crease. With an assured 120, he turned the wicket into something that looked almost manageable and set the tone for the rest of the game.

Rohit, with 786 points) is closely behind Indian wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant (789), who is the only other Indian batter in top 10. Pant, who will be out of action for an indefinite period following his horrific car accident, is placed seventh.

Australia’s Marnus Labuschagne tops the list among batters, sitting comfortably at number one with 921 points. He is followed by Steve Smith (897) and Babar Azam (862).

The second Test between India and Australia will be played in New Delhi from February 17.

(With agency inputs)

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sounak Mukhopadhyay Sounak Mukhopadhyay, who also goes by the name Sounak Mukherjee, has been producing digital news since 2012. He's worked for the International Business Times, The Inquisitr, and Moneycontrol in the past. He's also contributed to Free Press Journal and TheRichest with feature articles. He covers news for a wide range of subjects including business, finance, economy, politics and social media. Before working with digital news publications, he worked as a freelance content writer. Read more from this author