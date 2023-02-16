India beat Australia in ICC cricket ranking to claim top spot for all formats, and then…
India became the top team in all formats, thanks to their impressive performance against Australia in Nagpur. But, the celebrations were short-lived.
On February 15, India overtook Pat Cummins' Australia to take the top spot in the ICC Test rankings, making them the top-ranked team across all three formats of the game. India, who had already established themselves as the best T20 team, surpassed New Zealand 3-0 in January to take the top spot in ODIs.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×