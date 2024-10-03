Cricket: Mohammed Shami ruled out of India-Australia Border-Gavaskar Series? Indian pacer says, ’Neither BCCI nor me...’

  • Mohammed Shami has broken his silence on the reports of his exclusion from the Border-Gavaskar series due to knee injury. He said that neither he nor the BCCI confirmed his absence. 

Updated3 Oct 2024, 11:11 AM IST
India's Mohammed Shami
India’s Mohammed Shami (PTI)

Indian pacer Mohammed Shami who has been out of action for some time after 2023 ODI World Cup has strongly refuted rumours circulating about his exclusion from the upcoming Border-Gavaskar series. His clarification after media reports stated that his participation in the series is unlikely due to knee injury.

Expressing his frustation, he took to X and wrote, “Why these type of baseless rumors? I'm working hard and trying my level best to recover. Neither the BCCI nor me have mentioned that I am out of the Border Gavaskar series. I request the public to stop paying attention to such news from unofficial sources. Please stop and don't spread such fake fake fake & fake news, especially without my statement.”

First Published:3 Oct 2024, 11:11 AM IST
Cricket: Mohammed Shami ruled out of India-Australia Border-Gavaskar Series? Indian pacer says, 'Neither BCCI nor me...'

