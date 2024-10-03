Indian pacer Mohammed Shami who has been out of action for some time after 2023 ODI World Cup has strongly refuted rumours circulating about his exclusion from the upcoming Border-Gavaskar series. His clarification after media reports stated that his participation in the series is unlikely due to knee injury.

Expressing his frustation, he took to X and wrote, “Why these type of baseless rumors? I'm working hard and trying my level best to recover. Neither the BCCI nor me have mentioned that I am out of the Border Gavaskar series. I request the public to stop paying attention to such news from unofficial sources. Please stop and don't spread such fake fake fake & fake news, especially without my statement."