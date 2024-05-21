Nikhil Kamath questions the current value of cricket franchises and notes a change in youth preferences towards diverse sports and entertainment options.

Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath on Tuesday took a nostalgic dip about cricket in older days and said that nowadays "bias of affluence noted".

In a post on X, Kamath wrote, “I vividly remember lying on a mattress watching every cricket game India ever played with my family as a kid. When India won a game against Pakistan, the entity locality came to a halt, and we would be on the streets celebrating :)."

He stressed, "Today, things seem different; a lot of the kids I meet (bias of affluence noted) seem to be speaking about other sports, video games, etc."

Speaking about the cricket franchises, Kamath said, “Is crcicket fully priced in? Would you go long or short cricket franchises at today's valuations?"

A user, Prakash R commented, "In recent times, I find myself to be more attached to my local city team CSK rather than to the national team. Probably we are also becoming like the US/UK franchises where the allegiance is more towards your city teams. The hangover and the feel for the loss/win is more felt for the franchise team than for the national team. These days, I have become quite indifferent to the national team's win or loss. With the bi-lateral series becoming so boring, I guess people will follow national teams only in world cups. Need something like the Benson and Hedges kind of series to revive the national level cricket following."

Meanwhile, others stressed the availability of multiple avenues of entertainment.

A user, Raghav Bansal, wrote's the multiple avenues of entertainment now available. "The era you remember mostly only had cricket and cinema. Now there are several outlets of cheap dopamine. Nobody wants to spend big chunk of time on one thing. This is evident in the gradual shift from Test to T20. Which is why football, basketball and F1 are now popular too. Unique, fast paced game formats in short time spans. Video games became popular because of access to easy participation in an entertaining activity. OTTs found easy acceptance in coexistence with cinemas. So yes it's probably not just about cricket. It's more about evolution of options and a new equilibrium."

Another user said the current era of cricket is witnessing “personal favouritism".

A user noted, “The nostalgia of cricket matches and street celebrations is hard to beat, but the evolving interests of today’s youth suggest a shift in the sports landscape. Investing in cricket franchises now could be risky. Could this be an indicator of a broader trend towards more diverse sporting interests?"

By the time this is written, Kamath's post has garnered 26k views, 192 likes, and 39 comments.

