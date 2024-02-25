Team India pacer Deepak Chahar claimed that he was defrauded by food delivery platform Zomato. While sharing a screenshot of his recent order, Deepak Chahar said that the order was showing delivered on the mobile application, but he never received food. When the pacer raised the issue with customer service, they denied believing him and accused Deepak Chahar of lying.

Deepak Chahar shared about the "fraud" through his X handle and asked other people to post similar experiences tagging Zomato. “new fraud in India. Ordered food from @zomato and app shows delivered but didn’t receive anything. After calling the customer service they also said that it’s been delivered and m lying. M sure lot of people must be facing same issues. Tag @zomato and tell your story," the Team India pacer said in his X post.

The food delivery platform was quick to respond to Deepak Chahar's post and apologized for the inconvenience. “Hi Deepak, We're deeply concerned about your experience and apologize for any inconvenience. Rest assured, we take such issues seriously and are urgently looking into the matter to ensure a swift resolution," Zomato said.

Deepak Chahar was relentless in his rant against Zomato as he reacted to the apology and said that just giving back money would not solve the issue as a lot of people face similar problems. “Just wanted to highlight this as a lot of people face this issue and no proper action is taken giving back the money from the order will not solve the issue. Hunger cannot be compensated with money," Chahar said.

Social media users share their ordeal

Deepak Chahar's post received tremendous response and people started sharing their issues with Zomato and the occasions they felt cheated by the platform.

“Every time the same problem from @zomato and the customer care response was negligence and they don't even respond properly it's really a new fraud from Zomato to increase the company revenue and profit to show in Balance sheet," one user said.