Cricketer Shikhar Dhawan invests in yoga, wellness startup, Sarva

BENGALURU: Sarva, a yoga-based wellness startup, has raised an undisclosed amount from cricketer Shikhar Dhawan. Sarva has been focusing on ramping up its digital presence, while also offering services in brick-and-mortar studios.

The seven-year old Mumbai-based startup was founded by Sarvesh Shashi. It has raised over $8 million till date from investors including David Giampaolo, a noted entrepreneur in the global health and fitness sector, Mark Mastrov, an entrepreneur in the fitness space, Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez, Zumba Fitness, Fireside Ventures and Mantra Capital.

Bollywood celebrities including Malaika Arora, Aishwaryaa R Dhanush, Shahid and Mira Kapoor have also backed the venture in the past.

Health, wealth and fitness startups have attracted considerable attention from investors. In May, fitness startup, Stepathlon Lifestyle raised an undisclosed amount from nine investors across India, Australia, the US, the UK and Canada.

In 2016, Sarva launched a women-centric brand, Diva Yoga, that has grown massively since its inception in 2016 and now operates an integrated offline and online offering. Together, Sarva and Diva Yoga claims to have a global digital reach of over 200 million.

The Sarva Yoga App is currently divided into two categories: Body that hosts video on demand, live and an interactive offering, which is currently under progress, and Mind—a collection of authentic Indian stories for Sleep, Meditation and Mindfulness. The third category to be launched soon is called ‘Nourish', which offers healthy recipes, skin-care tips and more.

“Today, Yoga has become ubiquitous in the world of sports with many players having discovered the benefits of this practice in combination with their regular workouts. We at Sarva have been working closely with many athletes including those from the fields of cricket, badminton, golf, boxing, swimming and tennis over the last few years", said Sarvesh Shashi, founder, Sar .

“My personal journey with fitness and wellness began when I entered the world of cricket. I have first-hand benefited from yoga, be it while recovering from an injury, getting back into shape, building stamina or staying focused before a game. For me yoga is a holistic workout that helps me achieve a perfect blend of physical fitness, mental strength, agility, and peace of mind. This is why when I met Sarvesh, I connected to his vision for SARVA instantly," added Dhawan.

