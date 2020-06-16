Cricketer Shikhar Dhawan invests in yoga, wellness startup, Sarva

“My personal journey with fitness and wellness began when I entered the world of cricket. I have first-hand benefited from yoga, be it while recovering from an injury, getting back into shape, building stamina or staying focused before a game. For me yoga is a holistic workout that helps me achieve a perfect blend of physical fitness, mental strength, agility, and peace of mind. This is why when I met Sarvesh, I connected to his vision for SARVA instantly," added Dhawan.