Indian cricketer Shubman Gill has become the first sports personality to lend his voice to a character in one of Hollywood's most celebrated franchises.
The cricketing sensation has reportedly dubbed for the Hindi and Punjabi versions of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. Gill will voice the character of Pavitr Prabhakar, also known as the Indian Spider-Man.
Who is Pavitr Prabhakar?
Pavitr Prabhakar is a poor Indian boy who moves to Mumbai with his aunt Maya and uncle Bhim after receiving a half scholarship. He is teased and beaten by other boys at school until he encounters an ancient yogi who grants him the power of a spider to fight evil threatening the world.
Pavitr learns the importance of responsibility when he refuses to help a woman being attacked, but later returns when he hears his uncle's cry after being stabbed while attempting to help the woman.
Sehwag on Shubman Gill
Shubman Gill has been performing well in the IPL 2023, but Sehwag believes that he should be doing even better. With his current form, Gill has scored 469 runs from 11 matches, but Sehwag believes that he should aim for 600-700 runs by the end of the season. Gill has previously played for India in all formats and has scored big runs, making him an important player for the Gujarat Titans.
Former Indian cricket team opener Virender Sehwag believes that Shubman Gill should not be complacent with his current form in IPL 2023. Gill, who currently plays for the Gujarat Titans, has managed to score 469 runs from 11 matches in this year's competition. Sehwag warns against any kind of complacency and believes that Gill's intent should be to finish the season with 600-700 runs.
"It should have been better. His 375 in 10 matches should be around 550 by the end of the season. He's played for India in all formats, scored big runs, and should be using his form better. When he finishes the season, it is possible that he has 600-700 runs," Sehwag said in a recent interview on Cricbuzz.
