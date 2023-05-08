Sehwag on Shubman Gill

Shubman Gill has been performing well in the IPL 2023, but Sehwag believes that he should be doing even better. With his current form, Gill has scored 469 runs from 11 matches, but Sehwag believes that he should aim for 600-700 runs by the end of the season. Gill has previously played for India in all formats and has scored big runs, making him an important player for the Gujarat Titans.