Police reported on Saturday that ace Indian pacer Umesh Yadav was allegedly defrauded of 44 lakh by his friend-turned-manager while acting as his manager and buying a plot in Nagpur, Maharashtra, in the former's name.

According to a police official, a complaint was made by Yadav against Nagpur resident, Shailesh Thakre alleging that he had cheated on him. Thakre, who is 37, is a resident of Koradi and a friend of Yadav.

No arrest has been made yet.

On July 15, 2014, Yadav appointed his friend Thakre, who was unemployed at the time, as his manager after being chosen for the Indian cricket team, the official said, citing the First Information Report (FIR).

"Over time, Thakre won Yadav's confidence. He began managing all of Umesh Yadav's financial matters. He used to take care of Yadav's income tax, bank account, and other financial matters " the official revealed.

According to the official, Yadav had asked Thakre regarding purchasing land in Nagpur.

The police official narrated that, Thakre located a plot in a barren area. He told Yadav he would get it for 44 lakh. Accordingly, Yadav deposited 44 lakh in Thakre's bank account. But, Thakre purchased the plot in his name.

When Yadav discovered the fraud, he asked Thakre to transfer the plot in his name, but the latter declined. Additionally, according to the official, he refused to return the money.

The official continued, "Yadav filed a complaint with the police in Koradi, and as a result, a case was registered under sections 406 (Punishment for criminal breach of trust) and 420 (Cheating and thereby dishonestly inducing delivery of property).

(With inputs from PTI)

