Cricketer Umesh Yadav duped of ₹44 lakh by ex-manager, cops launch probe1 min read . Updated: 21 Jan 2023, 05:10 PM IST
A case was registered under sections 406 (Punishment for criminal breach of trust) and 420 (Cheating and thereby dishonestly inducing delivery of property)
Police reported on Saturday that ace Indian pacer Umesh Yadav was allegedly defrauded of ₹44 lakh by his friend-turned-manager while acting as his manager and buying a plot in Nagpur, Maharashtra, in the former's name.
