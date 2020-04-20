NEW DELHI : Indian cricketers are putting their best foot forward in the fight against covid-19.

Captain Virat Kohli, legend Sachin Tendulkar and women cricketing stars such as Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana and Mithali Raj are all part of a drive to get people to make their own masks and download the Aarogya Setu app.

It only makes sense in a cricket-crazy nation that a message gets delivered best when it comes through its most-loved cricketers.

The government has brought together cricketers across ages and gender in an engaging anti-coronavirus campaign titled Mask Force to create awareness and get Indians to make their own masks, practise handwashing and social distancing.

The minute-and-a-half-long film made by ad agency Ogilvy India features the country’s most celebrated cricketers. Each of them leads by pulling up their unique mask.

The digital campaign was first shared by the Board of Control for Cricket in India on 18 April and got more than 5,000 retweets and over 20,000 likes. The campaign gained further momentum after Prime Minister Narendra Modi retweeted it. It will be promoted across social media and digital platforms, including influencer promotions and also by using the hashtag #TeamMaskForce.

“I believe that ‘Mask Force’ would be a likeable term that could be used to galvanize the entire country," said Ogilvy’s chief creative officer worldwide and executive chairman for India, Piyush Pandey.

Ogilvy has also said this is the first in a Mask Force series in which it is partnering the government. The agency is working on a series of films that will highlight the dos and don’ts of the fight against the pandemic.