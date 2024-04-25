Amid the campaigning for Lok Sabha polls, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president JP Nadda fired a fresh salvo at Congress leader Sonia Gandhi stating that she had shed tears for terrorists killed in Batla House encounter in 2008.

During a rally in Bihar's Madhubani for the second phase of Lok Sabha elections, Nadda said, "During the Batla encounter, terrorists were killed and their (Congress) leaders said that Sonia Gandhi cried. She cried for terrorists. What is your relation with traitors? What is the reason behind your sympathy? What do you like in them?"

On September 19, 2008, the Delhi Police carried out an operation in the national capital to arrest Indian Mujahideen terrorists hiding in which Delhi Police Inspector Mohan Chandra Sharma and two Indian Mujahideen terrorists Atif and Sajid were killed.

The BJP president said that the Congress and its allies always stand in support of those who are anti-national and "weaken" the country.

"They (Congress) stand with those and sympathise with those who weaken the country. This is the arrogant alliance, the INDI alliance. Will you support them?" Nadda said.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also hit out at senior BJP leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi for their repeated attacks on the grand old party. She said, "they "seem frustrated and are making absurd statements as Lok Sabha elections do not seem to be going in their favour".

In an interview with ANI news agency, Priyanka Gandhi accused the BJP leaders of stooping to the level of lying to people, misleading and trying to scare them.

Priyanka Gandhi had responded to PM Modi's remarks that the Congress wants to snatch "mangalsutra" of women as part of its intention to redistribute wealth on Tuesday also.

She said at a rally in Bengaluru that her mother's mangalsutra was sacrificed for this country and PM Modi is making such remarks so that they vote for him out of fear in Lok Sabha polls and he "should be ashamed".

Polling was held in the first phase of Lok Sabha polls happened on April 19. The polling for phase 2 will happen on April 26. The final counting of votes will take place on June 4.

