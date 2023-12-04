According to the annual crime report of the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), Delhi registered the highest rate of crime against women in the country in 2022. The national capital recorded 14,247 cases in 2022 with a rate of 144.4 (per lakh), which was way above the national average of 66.4. The crime against women in the national capital stood at 14,277 in 2021 and 10,093 in 2020, reported PTI.

The NCRB data revealed that Uttar Pradesh registered 65,743 crime against women FIRs in 2022 followed by Maharashtra 45,331, Rajasthan 45,058, West Bengal 34,738 and Madhya Pradesh 32,765. These five states together contributed 50.2% (2,23,635 cases) of the total cases lodged in the country in 2022.

The NCRB data stated that 12 states and Union Territories recorded crime rates higher than the national average of 66.4.

National capital Delhi topped the list with 144.4, followed by Haryana with an average crime rate of 118.7, Telangana 117, Rajasthan 115.1, Odisha 103, Andhra Pradesh 96.2, Andaman and Nicobar Islands 93.7, Kerala 82, Assam 81, Madhya Pradesh 78.8, Uttarakhand 77, Maharashtra 75.1, West Bengal 71.8 and UP 58.6.

The NCRB data further stated that a total of 4,45,256 cases of crime against women were registered last year across the country, with almost 51 FIRs every hour. The figures were 4,28,278 in 2021 and 3,71,503 in 2020.

The majority of crimes against women under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) were of cruelty by the husband or his relatives (31.4%) followed by kidnapping and abduction of women (19.2%), assault on women with intent to outrage her modesty (18.7%), and rape (7.1%), the NCRB data stated.

The NCRB said the upward swing in police data (FIR) does not mean an increase in crime. It means more people are coming forward to register crimes.

“'Rise in crime' and 'increase in registration of crime by police' are clearly two different things, a fact which requires better understanding. Thus an oft-repeated expectation from certain quarters that an effective police administration will be able to keep the crime figures low is misplaced," the NCRB said

“Increase in crime numbers in a state police data may in fact be on account of certain citizen-centric police initiatives, like launching of e-FIR facility or women helpdesks," it said.

"The increase or decrease in crime numbers, however, does call for a professional investigation of underlying factors pertaining to the local communities to suitably address the pertinent issues," it added.

