Crime against women: 4.45 lakh FIRs filed in 2022, almost 51 every hour. Delhi tops the list
According to the annual crime report of the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), Delhi registered the highest rate of crime against women in the country in 2022. The national capital recorded 14,247 cases in 2022 with a rate of 144.4 (per lakh), which was way above the national average of 66.4. The crime against women in the national capital stood at 14,277 in 2021 and 10,093 in 2020, reported PTI.