Crime in India’s cyberspace is a growing monster

No wonder, the investigation and prosecution gets daunting, since the judiciary, too, doesn’t always have the technical know-how to deal with the nuances. A chargesheet was filed by police in only one-third of the cybercrime cases filed in 2021, the NCRB data showed. For crimes in general, the rate was 72%. Convictions are also lower than normal for cybercrime cases. In some states, the conviction rate has dropped with a rise in cases. In Assam for instance, cybercrime cases more than doubled in the last three years, but the conviction rate dropped to 2.2% from a high of 15% in 2019. Odisha has seen a 37% rise in cases, but has seen no conviction since 2019.