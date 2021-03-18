Crime pushing underage marriage of girls

The study finds that a family’s decision to marry a daughter underage is influenced majorly by local crimes against women, while gender-neutral crimes such as theft, burglary and threats did not show any significant link. However, crimes against women don’t impact the age at which men are likely to marry. The authors note that the stigma against sexually harassed women is very high in the “marriage market". Other studies have shown that men in South Asia give more importance to their spouse’s sexual purity at marriage than their physical appearance.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}