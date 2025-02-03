According to Delhi Police, the crime rate in the national capital decreased in several categories in January 2025 compared to the same period in 2024 and 2023. The update comes ahead of the Delhi Election 2025.

The number of attempted murders fell to 50 from 71 in 2024 and 59 in 2023. Robbery cases also dropped to 103, down from 146 in 2024 and 111 in 2023. Snatching incidents significantly declined, with 369 cases in 2025 compared to 623 in 2024 and 558 in 2023.

Crimes against women also showed improvement. Rape and POCSO cases dropped to 101 from 134 in 2024 and 140 in 2023. Molestation cases decreased to 110 from 135 in 2024. Eve-teasing cases dropped to 16 from 24 in 2024.

Burglary, abduction and fatal road accidents also saw slight declines. A senior police officer credited the reduction to better surveillance, increased patrolling and stricter law enforcement.

"The reduction in most categories of crime suggests enhanced surveillance and community awareness programs. The Delhi Police continue to focus on crime prevention through increased patrolling, deployment of technology-driven solutions and stricter enforcement of laws," PTI quoted the officer as saying days before Delhi Election 2025.

Delhi Election 2025 Delhi and Haryana have declared February 5 a public holiday for the Delhi Election 2025. Voting will take place from 7 AM to 6 PM to elect the next chief minister, and the results will be announced on February 8.

All 70 seats in Delhi will vote in a single phase on February 5. The election is a three-way contest between Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress. AAP, led by Arvind Kejriwal, won the 2015 and 2020 elections. Before that, Congress ruled for 15 years. The BJP has been out of power in Delhi for 27 years.