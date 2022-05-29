In an interim decision, the Karnataka High Court provided various instructions for the rapid disposition of criminal cases against politicians and powerful people, including a 90-day limit for major offences. The court issued 17 guidelines, one of which is the adoption of the Witness Protection Scheme to protect the lives and interests of complainants.

Justice S Sunil Dutt Yadav set a 60-day limit for petty offences and a 90-day deadline for significant and heinous offences. The timeframes might, however, be extended by magistrates and judges if the investigative agency requests so for good reason.

The interim decision was given on May 17 in response to a petition filed by Sujit Mulgund, who accused politician Abhay Kumar Patil, a two-time MLA from Belgaum South, of corruption. Patil's disproportionate assets were the subject of the allegation. Since the time he submitted the complaint, the complainant claims he has been harassed and threatened with death on a regular basis. Mulgund is allegedly being harassed by Patil and his goons, who are pressuring him to drop the case.

Mulgund had filed a private complaint of corruption charges against the politician. Citing inordinate delay in the case, the court noted that the complaint was originally filed in 2012 but till date, no charge sheet has been filed by the investigating police. The case is now being investigated by the Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB), Belagavi.

The HC has required that investigating police tell the magistrate of any intervention in the inquiry by the accused and any bottlenecks encountered in the investigation, among other things. Another path is to establish specialised investigating wings and employees with the required training.

The state should appoint capable public prosecutors in special courts who are capable of handling such criminal cases. A list of vulnerable witness deposition complexes available in Karnataka should be placed on record, it said. The state should approve the establishment of a second special court at the earliest, the order said.

(With PTI inputs)