The interim decision was given on May 17 in response to a petition filed by Sujit Mulgund, who accused politician Abhay Kumar Patil, a two-time MLA from Belgaum South, of corruption. Patil's disproportionate assets were the subject of the allegation. Since the time he submitted the complaint, the complainant claims he has been harassed and threatened with death on a regular basis. Mulgund is allegedly being harassed by Patil and his goons, who are pressuring him to drop the case.

