"There has been misuse. We have fought and come out of it," Shah said. Responding to AAP member Sanjay Singh, who spoke about a false case allegedly filed against a party worker in Gujarat, Shah said he was no aware of that, but if you go to Bengal, you will lose your life, provoking a protest by TMC MPs. The home minister recalled how he was attacked with firebombs in West Bengal during the campaigning for the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.