CRISIL downgrades Mumbai International Airport's loans

"CRISIL has downgraded its rating on the project and ADF loans of Mumbai International Airport Limited (MIAL) to 'CRISIL C' from 'CRISIL B'. The rating continues on 'Rating Watch with Negative Implications'. The 'CRISIL C' rating on the company's ₹350 crore term loan against real estate deposits (RESD loans) and 'CRISIL A4' rating on its short-term bank facilities remain on 'Rating Watch with Negative Implications'," CRISIL said in the report.