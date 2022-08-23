Crisil expects milk prices to remain stable in the second half of FY23

“Milk procurement prices have shot up 8-10% in the past six months because of lower-than-expected milk collection—on account of cattle diseases in some of the major milk-producing states—and high prices of cattle feed. Additionally, the surge in crude price has translated into a significant increase in transport and packaging costs. This necessitated a second price hike in the past six months," said Anand Kulkarni, director, Crisil Ratings.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}