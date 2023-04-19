Paints sector set for 10-12% revenue growth in FY24: Report2 min read 19 Apr 2023, 05:59 PM IST
Stable operating margins of 15-16% in fiscal 2024, similar to the previous fiscal, will be supported by healthy volume growth and moderating input prices linked to crude oil, Crisil said
New Delhi: The paints sector will see revenue growth of 10-12% in fiscal 2024, largely driven by volume expansion due to strong demand from construction, real estate, and automobile sectors, Crisil Ratings said in a report on Wednesday.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×