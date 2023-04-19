Paints sector set for 10-12% revenue growth in FY24: Report

“To maintain competitive edge and enhance product offerings, existing players have stepped up capex to enhance capacity, backward-integrate, and expand into non-paint products such as adhesives, construction chemicals, and waterproofing products. Existing and new players are likely to incur a total capex of ₹12,000 crore in fiscals 2023 and 2024 against ₹7,000 crore incurred in the four fiscals through 2022. With new players expected to add nearly one-third of total existing capacity (4.2 billion litres) by fiscal 2025 end, competition will intensify," said Anil More, associate director, Crisil Ratings.