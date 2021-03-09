New Delhi: Rating agency Crisil Ltd on Tuesday projected the Indian economy to grow at 11% in FY22 after contracting 8% in FY21 due to the coronavirus pandemic-induced recession.

However, the rating agency said, as in this fiscal, the pace of growth will differ in the first and second halves of FY22. “While the first half next fiscal will benefit optically because of low-base effect, the second half would see a more broad-based pick-up in economic activity owing to a commodity price lift, large-scale vaccinations and likely stronger global growth," it added.

Four drivers, namely, people learning to live with the new normal, flattening of the covid-19 affliction curve, rollout of vaccinations, and investment-focused government spending will converge in FY22 aiding the recovery process, Crisil said.

“India’s medium-term growth now hinges on a kickstart of the investment cycle. There are early positive signs, powered by government spending such as through the National Infrastructure Pipeline, demand-driven capex, and the Centre’s Production-Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme," Ashu Suyash, Managing Director and CEO, Crisil said.

However, Crisil said recovery won’t be easy, with scars of the pandemic deep for small businesses and the urban poor while the rural economy has been more resilient versus urban, and services are lagging manufacturing in recovery.

“Trade has also normalised faster than rest of the economy, with both exports and imports scaling pre-pandemic levels. While exports are recovering well for large industries, and agriculture and allied sectors, they remain weak for labour-intensive, small-enterprise driven segments such as gems and jewellery, garments, and leather products because of their discretionary nature," the rating agency said.

Dharmakirti Joshi, chief economist at CRISIL said GDP growth will average 6.3% between FY23 and FY25. “That would be lower than the 6.7% average growth seen in the decade preceding the pandemic, but higher than the 5.8% average in the three fiscals prior. Despite the growth, the Indian economy will suffer a permanent loss of 11% of GDP. And in real terms, the size of the economy next fiscal will be a mere 2% bigger than what it was in fiscal 2020. Importantly, the dynamics of domestic demand and trade continue to be unfavourable for small businesses. Policy support, therefore, must continue for them and for the urban poor, who have borne the brunt of the pandemic," he added.

