Crisil sees 11% GDP growth in FY22

Dharmakirti Joshi, chief economist at CRISIL said GDP growth will average 6.3% between FY23 and FY25. “That would be lower than the 6.7% average growth seen in the decade preceding the pandemic, but higher than the 5.8% average in the three fiscals prior. Despite the growth, the Indian economy will suffer a permanent loss of 11% of GDP. And in real terms, the size of the economy next fiscal will be a mere 2% bigger than what it was in fiscal 2020. Importantly, the dynamics of domestic demand and trade continue to be unfavourable for small businesses. Policy support, therefore, must continue for them and for the urban poor, who have borne the brunt of the pandemic," he added.