Crisil upgrades Credit Saison India's rating to AAA1 min read . Updated: 27 Mar 2023, 05:37 PM IST
The rating action reflects the improvement in the credit profile of the parent, Credit Saison Co Ltd, Japan (Credit Saison Group), continued high strategic importance of the Indian entity and the strong commitment of the parent company to its Indian business
Crisil Ltd, the local unit of S&P Global Ratings, has upgraded Credit Saison India's rating to AAA/Stable. The Crisil AAA rating comes 3.5 years after the company commenced its lending operations.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×