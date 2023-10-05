Crisil upgrades Thomas Cook India’s credit rating
The travel service provider said its revenue increased 164% to ₹50.91 billion in fiscal 2023 from ₹19.31 billion the previous year owing to the strong resurgence in demand and robust recovery in all business segments
New Delhi: Ratings agency Crisil said on Thursday it has upgraded Thomas Cook India Limited’s (TCIL’s) rating to AA-/Stable for the long-term and to CRISIL A1 for the short-term. The upgrade comes on the back of Thomas Cook’s sharp revival after the pandemic and a significant increase in revenues across segments as it continues to maintain healthy operating margins benefitting cash generation, Crisil said in a statement.