After dealing with a crisis situation for the whole night, the Sir Ganga Ram Hospital finally received five metric tonnes of medical oxygen on Sunday morning, officials said.

The hospital had raised an alarm at 10.30 pm on Saturday, stating that its oxygen stock would last only an hour. There were 130 patients in the ICU, including 30 on invasive ventilation, when the SOS was sent, fourth in 24 hours.

SGRH has been getting oxygen supply through tankers for the past few days while it has been making efforts to set up its own oxygen plants amid what it called below-contracted delivery from its suppliers.

Past midnight, Aam Aadmi Party leader Raghav Chadha wrote on Twitter that a vehicle carrying oxygen is en route to Ganga Ram Hospital.

"A cryogenic vehicle carrying reserve liquid oxygen is about to reach Ganga Ram Hospital, cater to the interim need until full supply comes. Yet another all-nighter for Team Kejriwal so that Delhi doesn't gasp for breath," wrote Chadha.

The tanker arrived at around 12.20 am with one metric tonne of oxygen.

"It should last two hours," a hospital spokesperson said around 12.45 pm.

According to him, SGRH's primary supplier in Faridabad was supposed to send a tanker before 3 am.

The tanker finally arrived at 4.15 am and delivered 5 metric tonnes of medical oxygen, the highest volume that the hospital has received in the last three days in one refill.

"It should last for 11-12 hours. Oxygen running at full pressure after a long time," the spokesperson said.

Some hospitals in the national capital continued to grapple with a severe shortage of medical oxygen on Saturday even after receiving emergency supplies with the help of the Delhi government and the police.

While certain medical facilities have managed to make short-term arrangements, there is no immediate end to the crisis in sight.

At least two private hospitals in Delhi -- Saroj Super Speciality Hospital in Rohini and Batra Hospital in Tughlakabad Institutional Area -- on Saturday asked families of patients to shift them to other healthcare facilities in view of oxygen shortage.

Sir Ganga Ram Hospital on Friday reported the death of 25 of its "sickest" patients as the administration grappled with depleting oxygen supplies.

With inputs from agencies.





Share Via

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.