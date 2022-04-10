‘Crisis not over yet’: PM Modi cautions people against Covid-19, says virus changing forms2 min read . 04:47 PM IST
The PM was addressing via video conferencing the Mahapatotsav programme of Maa Umiya Dham at Vanthali in Gujarat's Junagadh district
Covid-19 has not gone yet and keeps resurfacing, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday, cautioning people to not let their guards down as the virus is a “bahurupiya" (one that changes form).
Further, he credited the public for the country's feat of administering nearly 185 crore doses of vaccines to control the spread of the virus.
"Corona (Covid-19 pandemic) was a big crisis, and we are not saying that the crisis is over. It may have taken a pause, but we never know when it will resurface. It is a 'bahurupiya' disease. To stop this, nearly 185 crore doses (of vaccines) were administered, which surprised the world. This has been made possible due to your support," said the PM.
Modi was addressing via video conferencing the Mahapatotsav programme of Maa Umiya Dham at Vanthali in Gujarat's Junagadh district, as part of the 14th foundation day celebration of the temple of Maa Umiya, considered as the deity of Kadva Patidar community.
The PM urged devotees of Maa Umiya to turn to natural farming with the aim to save Mother Earth from the scourge of chemical fertilisers.
"We will have to save Mother Earth...We have got a governor (of Gujarat-Acharya Devvrat) who is totally committed to natural farming. He has addressed farmer meetings at the taluka level, and lakhs of farmers have turned to natural farming," he said.
He also asked people to a pledge to participate in creating 75 'Amrit Sarovars' (lakes) in each district as part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, being organised to mark 75 years of India's Independence.
The PM said people who have faced severe water crises should not give up the practice of water conservation, regardless of the success achieved in this field.
"This is something that needs to be undertaken every year before monsoon by deepening of lakes and cleaning of water channels to conserve water," he said.
The PM said the devotees of Maa Umiya should undertake a project to take care of the health of malnourished children and anaemic mothers at the village level.
The 'Maa Umiya Trust,' which manages the temple, should organise competitions at the village level to promote the good health of children, stated the PM.
"The devotees of Maa Umiya should ensure no child suffers from malnutrition, irrespective of which community he/she belongs to. If a child is strong, then the community and the country will become strong," he said.
The prime minister also said the awareness against female foeticide has resulted in the country's daughters showing their might in the Olympics.
"Who will not take pride in our daughters?" he added.
With inputs from agencies.
