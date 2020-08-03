Crisis prompts govt to rejig tax residence norms for FY21

The law also prescribes another set of circumstances in which a person can be attributed Indian domicile for tax purposes— 365 days of stay in four preceding years and 60 days of stay in the tax year. For NRIs, there is a relaxation in this case and the window of stay is 182 days in the tax year and from FY20, it is 120 days if the income from India is more than ₹15 lakh. Residents’ global income gets taxed in India while non-residents only have to pay taxes on their India income.