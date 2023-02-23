Critical to develop roadmap for greening shipping sector in India: Sonowal
Sonowal said shipping sector is both energy and resource intensive and needs an implementation roadmap to achieve energy and resource neutrality.
New Delhi: Ports, shipping and waterways minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Thursday said it is critical to develop a roadmap for greening the shipping sector in India, reduce pollution intensity and evolve strategies to introduce renewable energy and green hydrogen in the shipping sector.
