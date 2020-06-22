Cross-border trade emerges as the next flashpoint in conflict

With cross-border trade clearly emerging as the next flashpoint of the conflict, analysts said that there are more such curbs in the offing. The immediate targets are imports of solar cells and modules on which India will shortly decide on the date from when a 20% basic customs duty (BCD) will be imposed, said two people aware of the development. To do so, the government may not, however, extend the safeguard duty imposed from 30 July 2018 on solar cells and modules imported from China and Malaysia, that is to expire on 29 July.