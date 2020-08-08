Crowded villages show why virus cases are surging in rural India

It’s still early days for Katapali, where hundreds more risk becoming infected. Many villagers who were mostly asymptomatic were afraid to be tested over concerns they’d be forced to leave their families to be quarantined in the local Covid-19 care center. Living in a strictly-policed containment zone for more than six weeks meant their fields were neglected and many could not venture out to find work. Although restrictions have lifted in most areas, money remains tight.