Crowds erupt in cheers as Dharmendra Pradhan arrives at Bhubaneswar Airport | Video

Former Union Education Minister and BJP MP Dharmendra Pradhan received a rousing welcome from supporters at Bhubaneswar Airport on Tuesday, where a large number of people gathered to greet him. Pradhan stepped down as Education Minister on 25 July following widespread protests across the country over the alleged NEET-UG 2026 paper leak.

Announcing his resignation, Pradhan said he had decided to leave the Union Council of Ministers in the larger interest of students, adding that he wanted to ensure the nation's youth were not "caught in a web of confusion".

Pradhan says resignation is in students' interest In his resignation letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Pradhan said his association with the education sector had been long and meaningful, while reiterating his commitment to fulfilling the aspirations of India's young people.

Quick answers to key questions • 5 QUESTIONS 1 What led to Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation as Education Minister? ⌵ Dharmendra Pradhan resigned due to widespread protests over the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak, stating it was in the larger interest of students to avoid confusion. 2 Why is the anti-paper leak bill significant for students? ⌵ The anti-paper leak bill aims to strengthen the examination system by introducing stricter penalties for those involved in cheating, ensuring fairer opportunities for students. 3 How will the NEET examination changes affect students? ⌵ Starting next year, the NEET examination will be conducted in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode, which is expected to improve the integrity and accessibility of the examination. 4 Should students be concerned about the consequences of any future paper leaks? ⌵ Yes, the new bill proposes severe consequences for cheating, including imprisonment up to 10 years, aimed at deterring malpractice and protecting students' interests. 5 What actions were taken in response to protests regarding the NEET-UG paper leak? ⌵ The government responded by resigning Dharmendra Pradhan, introducing the anti-paper leak bill, and agreeing to various assurances with protestors, including withdrawal of cases against them.

"For more than four decades, I have been associated with students, teachers, and the cause of education reform. I have always believed that a strong, inclusive, and forward-looking education system is the foundation of a strong nation," Pradhan said.

Also Read | Delhi Police Identifies 2,873 People at NEET Protest With Criminal Antecedents

Recalling the NEET-UG controversy, Pradhan stated that the Centre acted promptly after irregularities surfaced in the 3 May examination.

"However, irregularities were found in the NEET-UG examination held on May 3, 2026. The Government of India immediately took cognisance of the matter, handed over the investigation to the CBI, cancelled the examination, and announced a date for the re-examination. Along with this, it was decided that from next year onwards, the examination would be conducted in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode," he said.

Expresses gratitude to PM Modi and colleagues Pradhan thanked Prime Minister Modi for granting him the opportunity to serve as Education Minister and expressed gratitude to his Cabinet colleagues, ministry officials, and staff.

"I express my heartfelt gratitude to the Hon'ble Prime Minister for his guidance, trust, and continuous support... Serving the nation is the highest priority of my life, and I will always remain dedicated to it," he said.

This development comes amid widespread nationwide protests and follows the 26-day hunger strike by activist Sonam Wangchuk at Jantar Mantar.

Congress to lead Opposition in Lok Sabha debate Meanwhile, the Congress party has lined up top leaders, including Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, KC Venugopal, and Gaurav Gogoi, to address the Lok Sabha on Tuesday on 'The Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026', according to INDIA bloc sources.

The Lok Sabha has begun the debate on the anti-paper leak Bill at 2 PM.

While signalling readiness to participate in parliamentary deliberations on the anti-paper leak legislation, the Opposition underscored that its participation remains contingent on central assurances regarding recent law enforcement action against protesting students.

"We are neither against the paper leak bill nor discussion on it; we fully support any move to strengthen exams, but we need an answer on pellet guns and excessive use of force against protesting students," an INDIA bloc source stated.