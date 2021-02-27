OPEN APP
Crowd in Delhi

Crowds seen without mask in Delhi day after highest Covid-19 surge in a month

1 min read . Updated: 27 Feb 2021, 04:44 PM IST Staff Writer

  • Delhi added 256 fresh cases on Friday to its cumulative caseload, taking the number to 6,38,849
  • Active cases in the city stand at 1,231, while there are 574 people in home isolation currently

People were caught roaming without face masks and flouting Covid-19 precautionary measures in the national capital on Saturday, a day after the city witnessed the highest spike in new infections in 35 days.

Delhi added 256 fresh cases on Friday to its cumulative caseload, taking the number to 6,38,849. The national capital saw over 200 new Covid-19 cases for the third consecutive day. The positivity rate rose to 0.41%, authorities said.

Active cases in the city stand at 1,231, while there are 574 people in home isolation currently.

One death was also reported in the last 24 hours. The total number of fatalities in the national capital has increased to 10,906.

At least 193 people recovered from the disease in the last 24 hours. With this, the total number of cured patients in Delhi are 6,26,712 while the recovery rate is 98.1%.

At present Delhi has 550 containment zones.

In light of this, the Medical Superintendent of RML Hospital said: "We had lowered the cases with Covid appropriate behaviour and restrictions. If we show laxity, we will have to bear the brunt. We just need to use a mask and sanitise hands."

Cabinet secretary meeting

The cabinet secretary Rajiv Gauba on Saturday chaired a high-level meeting with chief secretaries of states and UTs of Maharashtra, Punjab, Gujarat, MP, Chhattisgarh, West Bengal, Telangana and J&K.

These states have reported a surge in active caseload in the last week.

Gauba told the states that they need to maintain continued rigorous vigil in terms of containing spread and not squander away gains of collective hard work of last year. They were advised not to lower their guard, enforce Covid-19 appropriate behaviour and deal firmly with violations.

India's total Covid-19 active caseload is 1,59,590 which is 1.44% of the total infections.

Six states -- Maharashtra, Kerala, Punjab, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Gujarat -- have shown a surge in new cases in a span of 24 hours.

Maharashtra continued to report the highest daily new cases at 8,333. It was followed by Kerala that reported 3,671 new cases and Punjab with 622 new cases.

