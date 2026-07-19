Crowds swell at Jantar Mantar ahead of CJP's Parliament march tomorrow, Police invoke Section 163

Jantar Mantar, the designated protest site in central Delhi, witnessed a massive turnout on Sunday as thousands of people gathered a day ahead of the Cockroach Janta Party's (CJP) proposed 'Chalo Sansad' march to Parliament, demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke called for a night-long vigil and Sonam Wangchuk's wife saying the activist will end his hunger strike if political leaders assure to raise education accoubntability issues in the Parliament during the upcoming Monsoon session.

Also Read | Wangchuk news LIVE: Delhi Police says no permission sought ahead of parl march

As crowds continued to pour into the CJP's protest site at Jantar Mantar through the day, CJP chief spokesperson Saurav Das claimed that nearly 20,000 people were "at and around Jantar Mantar" even before the scheduled mobilisation.

‘20,000 people are at and around Jantar Mantar’

Quick answers to key questions • 5 QUESTIONS 1 What is the purpose of the Cockroach Janta Party's 'Chalo Sansad' march? ⌵ The 'Chalo Sansad' march aims to demand the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and address alleged irregularities in public examinations, particularly the NEET. 2 Why is Sonam Wangchuk ending his hunger strike? ⌵ Sonam Wangchuk will end his hunger strike if political leaders meet him at Safdarjung Hospital and assure him that the issue of education accountability will be raised in the upcoming Monsoon Session of Parliament. 3 How is the Delhi Police responding to the 'Chalo Sansad' march planned by CJP? ⌵ The Delhi Police have stated that they did not grant permission for the CJP's march and have imposed prohibitory orders under Section 163 to prevent unauthorized gatherings and marches. 4 What are the consequences for participating in the unauthorized march to Parliament? ⌵ Participants in the unauthorized march could face legal action, as the police warned that issuing prohibitory orders means anyone violating these could be prosecuted under various laws. 5 How have crowds at Jantar Mantar changed in anticipation of the march? ⌵ Crowds at Jantar Mantar have swelled significantly, with nearly 20,000 people present as supporters gathered for the 'Chalo Sansad' march, indicating strong mobilization ahead of the event.

“20,000 people are at and around Jantar Mantar. And it's not even July 20 yet. Dharmendra Pradhan - your day of reckoning is here,” Das wrote on X,

The protest also drew support from several political leaders and public figures. Actors Shabana Azmi and Prakash Raj visited Jantar Mantar during the day, joining Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra, CPI(M) leader Brinda Karat and AAP leader Manish Sisodia in expressing solidarity with the agitation.

Sisodia later shared a pocture from 2012 Anna revolution in which Arvind Kejriwal, Anna Hazare, Kiran Bedi, Kumar Vishwas and others were present. “From 2012 to 2026… Long live the revolution!,” Sisodia wrote.

Addressing supporters through a video message, Dipke urged them to remain at Jantar Mantar through the night, saying their presence was essential to ensure the Parliament march proceeded peacefully. "Our protest is going on. Please come here in large numbers. Stay here for the night. If you don't come, they will try to end the protest," he said.

Dipke has been on hunger strike following Wangchuk's removal from the protest site early Saturday.

'Wangchuk would end hunger strike on Monday if…' Wangchuk's wife Gitanjali J Angmo, while addressing supporters at Jantar Mantar, said the activist would end his hunger strike on Monday if political leaders visit him at Safdarjung Hospital and assure him that the issue of education accountability would be raised during the Monsoon Session of the Parliament.

"If political leaders meet Sonam in the hospital and assure him that they will raise the issue of education accountability during the Parliament session, he will end his hunger strike tomorrow," Angmo said.

Earlier in the day, Wangchuk issued a message from Safdarjung Hospital through Angmo, describing Monday's mobilisation as "India's second freedom movement" and calling for "freedom from injustice" over alleged paper leaks and "freedom from fear" over what he termed his "illegal detention". He appealed to people to make the Parliament march a success.

At the AISA protest site on Jantar Mantar premises, student leaders Neha, Manish and Aameen continued their indefinite fast. Neha alleged that police had attempted three to four times on Sunday to remove them, but students and supporters formed a human chain to prevent it.

"Today is the 22nd day of our hunger strike. Since morning, police personnel have come three to four times to pick us up. The students and young people present at Jantar Mantar have formed a human chain to protect us," she said, urging more people to join the protest.

The CJP has been protesting at Jantar Mantar since June 20, demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over alleged irregularities in the NEET examination, reforms in the examination system and justice for affected students.

Delhi Police warns of legal action, cites Section 163 The Delhi Police reiterated that it has neither received nor granted permission for the Cockroach Janta Party's (CJP) proposed march to Parliament. The police warning that anyone participating in an unauthorised procession could face legal action. Police have already started barricading roads that lead to Jantar Mantar in Central Delhi.

The statement comes a day before CJP's march to Parliament on the opening day of the Monsoon Session. Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk, who was taken away from Jantar Mantar during his indefinite hunger strike, has also supported the march to Parliament. Police said prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), the provision that replaced Section 144 of the CrPC, are currently in force across the New Delhi district.

Under these orders, protest marches, processions, demonstrations and assemblies of five or more people are prohibited, except at the designated protest site at Jantar Mantar and only after obtaining prior permission from the authorities.