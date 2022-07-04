Crowned Femina Miss India 2022, Read to know who is Sini Shetty?2 min read . 08:22 AM IST
Crowned Femina Miss India 2022 on Sunday, 21-year-old Sini Shetty was born in Mumbai and hails from Karnataka. She holds a bachelor's degree in accounting and finance.
Interestingly, Shetty is also a trained Bharatnatyam dancer.
The new beauty queen is currently pursuing a course in Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA). She will now represent India at the prestigious 71st Miss World pageant.
Shetty was crowned Femina Miss India World 2022 by her predecessor Miss India 2020, Manasa Varanasi from Telangana at JIO World Convention Center in Mumbai on Sunday.
Along with Shetty, the country got its new beauty queens of the year including Rubal Shekhawat as Femina Miss India 2022 1st Runner Up and Shinata Chauhan Femina Miss India 2022 2nd Runner Up.
Taking to the official Instagram handle of Femina Miss India, the winners of the star-studded Femina Miss India 2022 were announced with the caption, "Congratulations, Let's pop the champagne!
The post further read, "These ladies have a powerful voice and we're sure that they're going to use this platform to further all the important causes that they believe in. We've seen the passion with which they've worked for these titles and must say that they deserve every bit of this.
Congratulations, ladies- it's time to celebrate
@sinishettyy @rubal_shekhawat_ @shinatachauhan"
Femina Miss India's 1st runner-up, Rubal Shekhawat represents Rajasthan, its rich culture, heritage and royalty. She has a keen interest in various fields including dancing, acting, and painting, and loves playing badminton.
2nd Runner Up Shinata Chauhan hails from Uttar Pradesh. The beauty with brains has been a scholar in her educational field, and she also possesses leadership qualities.
Sini Shetty's win has added another gem to the state of Karnataka, as prior to her many beauties from the state including Lara Dutta, Sarah Jane Dias, and Sandhya Chib, Nafisa Joseph, Rekha Hande, and Lymaraina D' Souza have achieved milestones.
The Miss India jury panel comprised actors Neha Dhupia, Dino Morea and Malaika Arora, and cricketer Mithali Raj. Besides, Rahul Khanna, Rohit Gandhi and Shiamak Davar were also a part of the panel.
Bollywood star Neha Dhupia's 20 years of winning the prestigious Femina Miss India crown and Kriti Sanon and Lauren Gottlieb's stunning performances were among the highlights of the star-studded evening. Maniesh Paul hosted the grand event.
