CRPF mulls restoring two ranks abolished 30 years ago; here's why it is bringing lance naik, naik back

The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), India's largest paramilitary force, is reportedly considering reintroducing the military ranks of lance naik and naik, roughly 30 years after they were abolished, officials told PTI on Saturday.

The move aims to address delayed promotions and accommodate Agniveers leaving the Army. The proposal would restore the two ranks abolished in 1997, creating additional promotion opportunities for constables before they become head constables.

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Why is the CRPF considering bringing back two abolished ranks? The CRPF has around 3.25 lakh personnel, but its constables wait an average of 22–25 years for their first promotion, according to the report. Officials said spending so many years in a single rank has led to discontent among personnel.

Bringing back the lance naik and naik ranks would give constables two opportunities for promotion before reaching the head constable rank. The move could help address these grievances and boost morale in India’s largest paramilitary force.

Officials said the proposal also aims to attract Agniveers leaving the Army. Their first batch is expected to finish its service later this year and will be eligible to join the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), including the CRPF. Under the Centre's Agnipath scheme, Agniveers are recruited into the three armed services for four-year terms.

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Lance Naik and Naik ranks: A look at hierarchy The CRPF and the Border Security Force (BSF) once included lance naik and naik in their rank structures, following the model of the Army’s infantry battalions. Under this hierarchy, a jawan joining as a constable would be promoted to lance naik after five years of service, naik after 10 years, and head constable after 20 years.

While both ranks remain in use in the Army, an order from the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) abolished them in the CRPF nearly three decades ago, merging them with the ranks of constable and head constable.

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Here's what will change if ranks return If approved and implemented, the proposal would restore intermediate steps between constable and head constable, allowing personnel more opportunities to advance within the constabulary.

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CAPFs currently allow constables to wear senior constable insignia corresponding to the lance naik rank under an ad hoc system. Senior constable, however, is not a sanctioned rank, and no similar provision exists for naik.

It remains unclear whether restoring the ranks would guarantee promotions within a fixed period. Ranbir Singh, secretary general of the Ex-Paramilitary Personnel Association, said the proposal would help personnel only if promotions followed a set timeline; without that, the exercise would serve little purpose.

A senior CRPF commandant said the decision to reintroduce the two Army ranks should "not just be a cosmetic move and should ensure that the discipline of the battalion is maintained".

The commandant further noted that a battalion of over 1,000 men and women currently has over 20 subordinate officers. Any change to the rank structure, according to the commandant, should account for the unit’s regimentation and operational efficiency.

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CRPF seeks personnel’s feedback CRPF headquarters has directed hundreds of its field formations across the country to gather personnel's feedback on the proposal within two days through stakeholder meetings, or 'Sainik Sammelans', officials said. The proposal remains under consideration.

(with PTI inputs)