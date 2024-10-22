CRPF schools in Delhi, Hyderabad, other cities receive hoax bomb threat

BREAKING NEWS
CRPF schools in Delhi, Hyderabad, and other cities across India receive a hoax bomb threat
Several Central Reserve Police Force schools across the country received hoax bomb threat. Of them, two are in Delhi and one in Hyderabad. The threat was delivered through an email circulated to the management of these schools late Monday night, reported ANI citing sources.
