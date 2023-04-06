Home / News / India /  CRPF to fill 1.30 lakh posts of constables
The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) will conduct a recruitment drive for 1.30 lakh (1,29,929) constables, according to an official notification issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Wednesday, April 5.

A total of 1,29,929 positions will be filled by the CRPF, out of which 1,25,262 are reserved for male candidates, and 4,667 are reserved for female candidates, the ministry said.

Take a look at MHA's notification below:

Candidates who are preparing for the post of constable in CRPF are advised to visit its official website to get more details about the recruitment drive and apply for the position---crpf.gov.in.

Last month, the home ministry announced that former Agniveers will now get a 10% reservation in the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) job vacancies. It has also announced relaxation in the upper age limit depending on whether they are part of the first batch or subsequent batches of Agniveers.

The upper age limit shall be relaxable up to five years for candidates of the first batch of former Agniveers and up to three years for candidates of other batches, the ministry said. 

The Central government unveiled the ambitious Agnipath scheme for the recruitment of youths aged between 17-and-a-half and 21 in the Army, the Navy, and the Air Force, largely on a four-year short-term contractual basis. Those recruited under the scheme are known as Agniveers. After the completion of the four-year tenure, 25% of the recruits from each batch will be offered regular service.

At that time, the home ministry had announced that 10% vacancies in central paramilitary forces and Assam Rifles shall be reserved for demobilized 75% of Agniveers.

