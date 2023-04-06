CRPF to fill 1.30 lakh posts of constables1 min read . Updated: 06 Apr 2023, 09:15 AM IST
Union Home Ministry said that a total of 1,29,929 positions will be filled by the CRPF, out of which 1,25,262 are reserved for male candidates, and 4667 are reserved for female candidates.
The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) will conduct a recruitment drive for 1.30 lakh (1,29,929) constables, according to an official notification issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Wednesday, April 5.
