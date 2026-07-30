CRPF top cop's message to jawans takes internet by storm: ‘Perform your duties fearlessly, I will take responsibility’

As the Opposition rages over the police action during the students' protest on 20 July, a message from Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) Director General Gyanedra Pratap Singh to a jawan has gone viral on social media. Many are applauding him for showing upright leadership and “firmly backing his force”.

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In his address at the grand CRPF investiture ceremony, Gyanedra Pratap Singh assured every personnel that he would take responsibility for all the decisions and actions taken by them “in the bona fide discharge of your duties”.

Also Read | Rahul Gandhi Blames Amit Shah For Police Action On Student Protesters In Delhi

He said, “As the Director General of the CRPF, I want to assure each one of you that whether it is an operational battalion or a law-and-order unit, whatever decisions you take and whatever actions you carry out in the bona fide discharge of your duties, I take responsibility for all those decisions and actions”.

People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 What did CRPF Director General Gyanedra Pratap Singh say to his jawans? ⌵ Gyanedra Pratap Singh assured CRPF personnel that he would take responsibility for all decisions and actions they undertake in the bona fide discharge of their duties, encouraging them to perform fearlessly. 2 Why did Singh's message to the CRPF jawans gain attention on social media? ⌵ Singh's message was seen as an example of strong leadership and support for his forces, which resonated with many users who praised his accountability and encouragement for fearless service. 3 How did social media users respond to Singh's leadership remarks? ⌵ Users lauded Singh for his assurance to take responsibility for his personnel's actions, emphasizing that it fostered confidence, unity, and a familial spirit within the CRPF. 4 Should CRPF personnel feel confident in their actions during operations following Singh's address? ⌵ Yes, Singh's message was aimed at instilling confidence in CRPF personnel by assuring them they would not face repercussions for bona fide actions taken in their duties. 5 What context was mentioned regarding police actions during the student protests? ⌵ Singh's remarks were not directly linked to the police actions during the student protests, although some users on social media suggested connections to these incidents.

He told them to “continue to perform your duties fearlessly. Wherever responsibility or accountability needs to be taken, I will take it as the Director General”.

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Singh's remarks had no direct links to the alleged police action during the students' protest on 20 June. However, a few social media users suggested otherwise.

According to reports, pellet guns and shock batons were part of the RAF’s gear, the anti-riot unit of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), which was deployed alongside the Delhi Police on 20 July in and around Jantar Mantar.

'True leadership' Many on social media shared CRPF Director General Singh's comments, lauding him for showing "true leadership."

One X user said, “True leadership means standing with your people, not wielding power. When a leader says, The responsibility is mine, do your duty without fear, it builds unshakable confidence, DG CRPF

@gpsinghips. Sir strengthens every jawan by firmly backing his force. This trust fuels fearless service, total commitment, and a united family spirit. Salute to such exemplary leadership.”

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Another user posted on X, saying, “Heartfelt assurance from DG CRPF @gpsinghips can mean the world to a @crpfindia jawan.”

“His message was simple that every bona fide decision taken in the line of duty, whether during operations or while maintaining law & order, carries his full responsibility. Such leadership builds confidence and makes every jawan feel they are part of one strong CRPF family,” the post read.

Another comment read, "Great leadership is not about giving orders, it's about standing shoulder to shoulder with those who serve."

“Well done DG CRPF. You given huge motivation to your force by taking all responsibility for their actions,” read a post by the X handle of Maj Gen Raju Chauhan, VSM (veteran).

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A few linked the Singhs' statement to the police action at the Jantar Mantar protest led by students and the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) over NEET paper leak incidents.

“#CRPF DG has once again reiterated that you should perform your duty with honesty, and we'll handle the rest. Earlier, he had given a similar statement in #Manipur as well. Now, regarding the questions that were being raised about the #RAF's action at #JantarMantar, consider the full stop to have been put,” an individual posted on X.

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Opposition MPs protest in Parliament over police action Opposition MPs on Thursday continued their protest at Makar Dwar in the Parliament complex over the alleged police action against student protesters.

MPs from several INDIA bloc parties gathered at Makar Dwar around 10.30 AM, holding placards questioning who gave the orders for the alleged police action against student protesters at Delhi's Jantar Mantar on July 20. The MPs also raised slogans demanding accountability from the Centre over the alleged use of force against students.

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On 29 July, in a no-holds-barred attack, Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi alleged that Home Minister Amit Shah had authorised police excesses and firing against student protesters, triggering a massive uproar in the Lok Sabha during a debate on the bill to amend the anti-paper leaks law.

The BJP hit back, accusing Gandhi of telling a “bundle of lies”, and demanded that he apologise for “misusing” the House by making "baseless" allegations.

About the Author Akriti Anand Akriti Anand is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint. She is a digital journalist with more than six years in the news industry. In her curren...Read More ✕ Akriti Anand



In her current role, she covers both national and international politics, and also keeps a close watch on the latest trends in science and space exploration.



Akriti joined the LiveMint team in October 2023. Before this, she built a strong career at other major media houses. She worked as a senior sub-editor at India Today. Later, she moved to CNBCTV-18. There, she covered high-pressure topics like breaking news and major elections. She spent much of her time analysing Parliament bills and complex political debates. She is also a skilled editor who knows how to polish a story for a digital audience.



One of her career highlights happened at CNBCTV-18. She made her first television debut during the Chandrayaan-3 mission. She also provided special on-air coverage for the Karnataka Elections.



When she is not busy with breaking news, Akriti loves to write explainers and interview experts on a wide range of issues. She also enjoys making complex space missions easy for everyone to understand.



Her education helps her tackle these diverse subjects. She holds a BA in English Literature, a Postgraduate Diploma in Mass Communication, and a Master’s degree in Development Studies. She is currently expanding her knowledge in climate journalism.



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Email: akriti.anand@htdigital.in Akriti Anand is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint. She is a digital journalist with more than six years in the news industry.In her current role, she covers both national and international politics, and also keeps a close watch on the latest trends in science and space exploration.Akriti joined the LiveMint team in October 2023. Before this, she built a strong career at other major media houses. She worked as a senior sub-editor at India Today. Later, she moved to CNBCTV-18. There, she covered high-pressure topics like breaking news and major elections. She spent much of her time analysing Parliament bills and complex political debates. She is also a skilled editor who knows how to polish a story for a digital audience.One of her career highlights happened at CNBCTV-18. She made her first television debut during the Chandrayaan-3 mission. She also provided special on-air coverage for the Karnataka Elections.When she is not busy with breaking news, Akriti loves to write explainers and interview experts on a wide range of issues. She also enjoys making complex space missions easy for everyone to understand.Her education helps her tackle these diverse subjects. She holds a BA in English Literature, a Postgraduate Diploma in Mass Communication, and a Master’s degree in Development Studies. She is currently expanding her knowledge in climate journalism.Connect with Akriti hereLinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/akriti-anand-868285199 Twitter/X: https://x.com/AkritiAnand7 Email: akriti.anand@htdigital.in