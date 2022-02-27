The government has made it mandatory for exporters to file registration-cum-membership certificate (RCMC) applications via a common digital portal only. This initiative has been taken to promote the 'ease of doing business' in trading. RCMC is required by exporters to avail of customs and excise benefits under the foreign trade policy.

According to a communication of the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT), the electronic platform to facilitate electronic issuance/renewal/amendment of RCMC/registration certificate (RC) has been implemented.

The objective of the platform is to provide an electronic, contact-less single window for RCMC/RC related processes. "It is informed that from April 1, 2022, it will be mandatory for the exporters to file RCMC/RC applications (for issue/renewal/amendment) through the common digital portal of e-RCMC platform," the letter said.

The communication has been sent to all exporters, members of trade, regional authorities, export promotion councils and commodity boards.

It has been stated that the prevailing procedure of submitting applications directly to the designated registering authorities will continue only till March 31 this year. All regional authorities have been requested to ensure that they are on board on eRCMC portal before March 31.

They have also been advised to conduct outreaches and issue suitable advisories to the members or exporters to use the platform.

